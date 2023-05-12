Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.62% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is 18.02. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 36.62% from its latest reported closing price of 13.19.

The projected annual revenue for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is 37MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phathom Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 7.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHAT is 0.12%, an increase of 38.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 34,535K shares. The put/call ratio of PHAT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 8,407K shares representing 19.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 2,935K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company.

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 2,484K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,208K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,900K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders.

