Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.42% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Park Hotels & Resorts is 20.23. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.42% from its latest reported closing price of 16.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts is 2,842MM, an increase of 5.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 27, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024 received the payment on April 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.93 per share.

At the current share price of 16.13 / share, the stocks dividend yield is {1}%.

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is {0}. The payout ratio tells us how much of a companys income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the companys income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 752 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PK is 0.24%, an increase of 5.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 221,908K shares. The put/call ratio of PK is 2.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,150K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,330K shares , representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 69.14% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,715K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,893K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 6,955K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,530K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 10.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,413K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,233K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 14.19% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,374K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,742K shares , representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.