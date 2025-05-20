Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Paramount Group (PGRE)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.31% Downside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paramount Group is $4.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.31% from its latest reported closing price of $4.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paramount Group is 802MM, an increase of 12.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Group. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGRE is 0.05%, an increase of 15.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.32% to 163,742K shares. The put/call ratio of PGRE is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 11,737K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,053K shares , representing an increase of 14.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 30.27% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 7,389K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,430K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 25.41% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 7,141K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares , representing an increase of 73.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 224.64% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,716K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,851K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,825K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,817K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Paramount Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

