Evercore ISI Group Upgrades PACCAR (WBAG:PCAR)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for PACCAR (WBAG:PCAR) from In-Line to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,870 funds or institutions reporting positions in PACCAR. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR is 0.29%, an increase of 11.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.46% to 422,842K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 35,806K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,579K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,459K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 18.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,453K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,182K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,986K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,778K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 20.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,880K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,494K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 55.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.