Evercore ISI Group Upgrades PACCAR (PCAR)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for PACCAR (NasdaqGS:PCAR) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.98% Downside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for PACCAR is $114.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.10 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.98% from its latest reported closing price of $116.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PACCAR is 27,866MM, a decrease of 20.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,879 funds or institutions reporting positions in PACCAR. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR is 0.29%, an increase of 12.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.64% to 396,321K shares. The put/call ratio of PCAR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,579K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,459K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 18.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,453K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,182K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,986K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,778K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 20.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,880K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,494K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 55.97% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,228K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,383K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Paccar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

