Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.30% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is 335.13. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.30% from its latest reported closing price of 298.43.

The projected annual revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line is 6,343MM, an increase of 2.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODFL is 0.35%, a decrease of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 97,360K shares. The put/call ratio of ODFL is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,483K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,415K shares, representing a decrease of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 55.95% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,791K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,452K shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 3.35% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,423K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 13.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,021K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 6.25% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,647K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Old Dominion Freight Line Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ('LTL'), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

Key filings for this company:

