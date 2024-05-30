Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Okta (OKTA)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Okta (NasdaqGS:OKTA) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.38% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Okta is 116.96. The forecasts range from a low of 81.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.38% from its latest reported closing price of 96.36.

The projected annual revenue for Okta is 2,655MM, an increase of 12.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okta. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKTA is 0.31%, an increase of 15.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 144,931K shares. The put/call ratio of OKTA is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 9,039K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,358K shares , representing an increase of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 15.00% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 5,750K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,695K shares , representing an increase of 18.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 36.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,985K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,934K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 6.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,647K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,820K shares , representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,897K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Okta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

