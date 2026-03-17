Evercore ISI Group Upgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2026, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from Underperform to In-Line.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.51% Downside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for National Storage Affiliates Trust is $33.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.51% from its latest reported closing price of $40.23 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for National Storage Affiliates Trust is 1,003MM, an increase of 34.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Storage Affiliates Trust. This is an decrease of 243 owner(s) or 36.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSA is 0.13%, an increase of 8.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.53% to 76,993K shares. The put/call ratio of NSA is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,698K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,718K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 22.12% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 2,675K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,623K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares , representing an increase of 10.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 2,162K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares , representing an increase of 59.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 129.73% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,600K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares , representing an increase of 84.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 482.26% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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