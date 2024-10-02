Evercore ISI Group Upgrades M&T Bank (MTB)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.28% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for M&T Bank is $183.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $128.32 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.28% from its latest reported closing price of $173.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for M&T Bank is 9,678MM, an increase of 10.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,710 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&T Bank. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTB is 0.27%, an increase of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 162,943K shares. The put/call ratio of MTB is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,452K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,425K shares , representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 86.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,717K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,684K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 1.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,266K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,222K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,846K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,780K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 12.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,282K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 0.75% over the last quarter.

M & T Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.