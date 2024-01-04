Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Mesa Laboratories (NasdaqGS:MLAB) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.77% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mesa Laboratories is 117.30. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.77% from its latest reported closing price of 97.13.

The projected annual revenue for Mesa Laboratories is 247MM, an increase of 15.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesa Laboratories. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLAB is 0.09%, a decrease of 7.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 6,235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 530K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing a decrease of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 18.56% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 350K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 22.87% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 346K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 17.19% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 224K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 195K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 46.54% over the last quarter.

Mesa Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mesa Labs is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical device, industrial safety, environmental, and food and beverage industries. Mesa offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Instruments and Continuous Monitoring) to help its customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

