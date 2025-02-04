Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Marriott International (MAR)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Marriott International (NasdaqGS:MAR) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.85% Downside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marriott International is $282.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $344.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.85% from its latest reported closing price of $290.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott International is 24,449MM, an increase of 272.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott International. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAR is -1.42%, an increase of 613.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 192,254K shares. The put/call ratio of MAR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,150K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,211K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 4.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,121K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,158K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 5.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,467K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,501K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,269K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,415K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 84.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,966K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,030K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 50.98% over the last quarter.

Marriott International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

