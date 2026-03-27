Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX)

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.30% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is $64.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.72 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.30% from its latest reported closing price of $55.51 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is 8,063MM, an increase of 7.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings. This is an decrease of 374 owner(s) or 41.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNX is 0.20%, an increase of 13.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.88% to 167,313K shares. The put/call ratio of KNX is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,919K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,450K shares , representing an increase of 19.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 63.91% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 7,718K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,730K shares , representing an increase of 51.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 122.78% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 6,835K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,496K shares , representing a decrease of 24.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,676K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,361K shares , representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 28.65% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 4,286K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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