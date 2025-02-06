Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Juniper Networks (LSE:0JPH)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Juniper Networks (LSE:0JPH) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.96% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Juniper Networks is 40.50 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 37.66 GBX to a high of 42.33 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.96% from its latest reported closing price of 35.54 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Juniper Networks is 6,236MM, an increase of 23.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Juniper Networks. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JPH is -8.04%, an increase of 3,707.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.17% to 323,819K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 13,509K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,213K shares , representing a decrease of 153.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPH by 60.22% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,840K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,720K shares , representing a decrease of 146.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPH by 59.10% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 10,585K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,123K shares , representing an increase of 32.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPH by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 10,520K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,875K shares , representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JPH by 1.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,477K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,291K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JPH by 2.23% over the last quarter.

