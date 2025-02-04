Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.18% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Juniper Networks is $40.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.18% from its latest reported closing price of $34.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Juniper Networks is 6,150MM, an increase of 22.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Juniper Networks. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNPR is -8.05%, an increase of 3,675.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.32% to 323,577K shares. The put/call ratio of JNPR is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 13,509K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,213K shares , representing a decrease of 153.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 60.22% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,840K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,720K shares , representing a decrease of 146.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 59.10% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 10,585K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,123K shares , representing an increase of 32.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 10,520K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,875K shares , representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 1.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,477K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,291K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Juniper Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world.

