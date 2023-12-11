Evercore ISI Group Upgrades HP (HPQ)

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2023, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for HP (NYSE:HPQ) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.85% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for HP is 31.18. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 5.85% from its latest reported closing price of 29.46.

The projected annual revenue for HP is 57,802MM, an increase of 7.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1793 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPQ is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 840,615K shares. The put/call ratio of HPQ is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 102,519K shares representing 10.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,953K shares, representing a decrease of 17.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 21.16% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 35,784K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,509K shares, representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 23.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,612K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,751K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 13.57% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,316K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,830K shares, representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 23.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,849K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,640K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 13.45% over the last quarter.

HP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze.

