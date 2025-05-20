Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Preferred Security (HPE.PRC)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Preferred Security (NYSE:HPE.PRC) from In-Line to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 9.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPE.PRC is 0.53%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.92% to 38,877K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 3,269K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE.PRC by 58.19% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,789K shares.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 2,020K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares , representing a decrease of 23.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE.PRC by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Aequim Alternative Investments holds 1,800K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 1,698K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE.PRC by 20.63% over the last quarter.

