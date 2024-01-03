Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Health Catalyst (NasdaqGS:HCAT) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.19% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Health Catalyst is 11.69. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 28.19% from its latest reported closing price of 9.12.

The projected annual revenue for Health Catalyst is 356MM, an increase of 22.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health Catalyst. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCAT is 0.13%, a decrease of 23.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 58,196K shares. The put/call ratio of HCAT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,884K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares, representing an increase of 38.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 28.69% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,001K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,001K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 14.38% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 2,930K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares, representing an increase of 13.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,979K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing a decrease of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCAT by 90.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,626K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform-powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts-as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

