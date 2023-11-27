Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT)

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2023, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Federal Realty Investment Trust. (NYSE:FRT) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.25% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust. is 109.84. The forecasts range from a low of 93.93 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.25% from its latest reported closing price of 92.11.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Realty Investment Trust. is 1,130MM, an increase of 0.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 891 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRT is 0.18%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.55% to 90,906K shares. The put/call ratio of FRT is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 7,213K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,960K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,958K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,717K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 86.33% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 3,438K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,210K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 8.47% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,091K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Federal Realty Investment Trust. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

