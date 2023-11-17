Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Expedia Group (EXPE)

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2023, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.33% Downside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is 126.80. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.33% from its latest reported closing price of 129.82.

The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is 13,091MM, an increase of 4.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPE is 0.29%, a decrease of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 151,734K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPE is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amundi holds 4,581K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 73.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 81.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,448K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,576K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,364K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,723K shares, representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,612K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares, representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 86.73% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 3,450K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,400K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Expedia Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expedia Group helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. Company is here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. Expedia leverages its platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Expedia family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

