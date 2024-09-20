Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.43% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Darden Restaurants is $174.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $201.60. The average price target represents an increase of 1.43% from its latest reported closing price of $172.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Darden Restaurants is 11,597MM, an increase of 1.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darden Restaurants. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRI is 0.18%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 149,743K shares. The put/call ratio of DRI is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 15,247K shares representing 12.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,434K shares , representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 17.25% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,554K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,089K shares , representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 13.37% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,934K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,222K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 11.52% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,648K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,992K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darden Restaurants Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.