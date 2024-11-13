Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Cummins (LSE:0I58)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Cummins (LSE:0I58) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.43% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cummins is 338.05 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 278.09 GBX to a high of 404.27 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.43% from its latest reported closing price of 269.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cummins is 32,276MM, a decrease of 5.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cummins. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I58 is 0.29%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.53% to 143,926K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 12,144K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,882K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,948K shares , representing a decrease of 15.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 20.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,328K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,283K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 7.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,511K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,293K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,357K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I58 by 44.74% over the last quarter.

