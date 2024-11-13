Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Cummins (CMI)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.80% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cummins is $338.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $278.07 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.80% from its latest reported closing price of $355.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cummins is 30,363MM, a decrease of 11.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cummins. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMI is 0.29%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 132,319K shares. The put/call ratio of CMI is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,882K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,948K shares , representing a decrease of 15.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 20.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,328K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,283K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 7.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,511K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,293K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,357K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 44.74% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 3,006K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840K shares , representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Cummins Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,825 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020.

