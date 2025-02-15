Evercore ISI Group Upgrades CRISPR Therapeutics (LSE:0VRQ)

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for CRISPR Therapeutics (LSE:0VRQ) from In-Line to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRISPR Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0VRQ is 0.20%, an increase of 17.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.56% to 82,877K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,973K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,499K shares , representing an increase of 16.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VRQ by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,744K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,927K shares , representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VRQ by 9.55% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,416K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,280K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VRQ by 8.98% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 4,691K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,812K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares , representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VRQ by 19.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.