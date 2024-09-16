Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from Underperform to In-Line.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.63% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Community Healthcare Trust is $26.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 50.63% from its latest reported closing price of $17.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Community Healthcare Trust is 120MM, an increase of 4.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Healthcare Trust. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHCT is 0.09%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 29,232K shares. The put/call ratio of CHCT is 1.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,583K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 11.86% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,055K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 953K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 30.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 757K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 13.56% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 750K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares , representing an increase of 21.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHCT by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Community Healthcare Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in its target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $735.4 millionin 141 real estate properties as of December 31, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 3.1 million square feet.

