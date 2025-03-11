Evercore ISI Group Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.29% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for CenterPoint Energy is $34.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 0.29% from its latest reported closing price of $34.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CenterPoint Energy is 9,333MM, an increase of 7.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,328 funds or institutions reporting positions in CenterPoint Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNP is 0.26%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.59% to 868,364K shares. The put/call ratio of CNP is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 87,450K shares representing 13.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,115K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 5.99% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 46,645K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,723K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 45,573K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,773K shares , representing an increase of 61.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 173.57% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 34,489K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,879K shares , representing an increase of 19.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 29.01% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 30,475K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,073K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Centerpoint Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

