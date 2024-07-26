Evercore ISI Group Upgrades CBRE Group (LSE:0HQP)

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for CBRE Group (LSE:0HQP) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.15% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for CBRE Group is 106.19 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 94.88 GBX to a high of 126.67 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.15% from its latest reported closing price of 100.03 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CBRE Group is 35,121MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,551 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBRE Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQP is 0.33%, an increase of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 346,961K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 15,160K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,005K shares , representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQP by 7.12% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,444K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,513K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQP by 4.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,100K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,076K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQP by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 7,908K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,699K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQP by 8.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,494K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,445K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQP by 7.30% over the last quarter.

