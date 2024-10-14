Evercore ISI Group Upgrades BorgWarner (LSE:0HOU)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for BorgWarner (LSE:0HOU) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.18% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for BorgWarner is 41.29 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 32.35 GBX to a high of 49.39 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.18% from its latest reported closing price of 35.24 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for BorgWarner is 18,872MM, an increase of 31.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,324 funds or institutions reporting positions in BorgWarner. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HOU is 0.19%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 263,789K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 12,984K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,091K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOU by 39.52% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 10,623K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,602K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOU by 4.88% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 9,130K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,949K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOU by 1.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,223K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,245K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOU by 10.03% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 6,620K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

