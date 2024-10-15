Evercore ISI Group Upgrades BorgWarner (BWA)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.45% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for BorgWarner is $41.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 16.45% from its latest reported closing price of $35.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BorgWarner is 18,255MM, an increase of 27.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,324 funds or institutions reporting positions in BorgWarner. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWA is 0.19%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 263,775K shares. The put/call ratio of BWA is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 12,984K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,091K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 39.52% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 10,623K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,602K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 4.88% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 9,130K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,949K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 1.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,223K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,245K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWA by 10.03% over the last quarter.

OAKMX - Oakmark Fund Investor Class holds 6,620K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BorgWarner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BorgWarner Inc. is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the Company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide.

