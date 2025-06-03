Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Block (BMV:SQ)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Block (BMV:SQ) from In-Line to Outperform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,922K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,353K shares , representing an increase of 72.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 22.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,704K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,548K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 32.72% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 12,553K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,168K shares , representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 69.12% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,048K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,028K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 35.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,341K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,882K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQ by 63.93% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

