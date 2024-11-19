Evercore ISI Group Upgrades BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (BNTX)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:BNTX) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.56% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is $135.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $179.55. The average price target represents an increase of 32.56% from its latest reported closing price of $101.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is 5,549MM, an increase of 82.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTX is 0.33%, an increase of 13.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.78% to 52,927K shares. The put/call ratio of BNTX is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,308K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,276K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 42.52% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,517K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares , representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 41.54% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 4,360K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,379K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 37.66% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,372K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 14.07% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 2,072K shares.

BioNTech SE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioNTech SE is a German biotechnology company based in Mainz that develops and manufactures active immunotherapies for patient-specific approaches to the treatment of diseases.

