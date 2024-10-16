Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Bausch + Lomb (TSX:BLCO)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Bausch + Lomb (TSX:BLCO) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.51% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bausch + Lomb is $27.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.20 to a high of $35.47. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.51% from its latest reported closing price of $28.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bausch + Lomb is 4,161MM, a decrease of 7.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch + Lomb. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLCO is 0.35%, an increase of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.43% to 43,757K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 6,659K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,185K shares , representing a decrease of 22.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 61.89% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 5,101K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,716K shares , representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 3,745K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 3,500K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,934K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.