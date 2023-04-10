Evercore ISI Group Upgrades AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AvalonBay Communities is $188.46. The forecasts range from a low of $159.58 to a high of $214.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.05% from its latest reported closing price of $168.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AvalonBay Communities is $2,799MM, an increase of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.96.

AvalonBay Communities Declares $1.65 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share ($6.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.59 per share.

At the current share price of $168.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.31%, the lowest has been 2.52%, and the highest has been 5.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 134K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 46.19% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 97K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSIIX - Goldman Sachs Equity Income Fund Institutional holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American International Group holds 38K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 99.92% over the last quarter.

MNREX - Real Estate Series Class S holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 71.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 49.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1445 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvalonBay Communities. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVB is 0.46%, a decrease of 12.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 146,003K shares. The put/call ratio of AVB is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Avalonbay Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado.

See all AvalonBay Communities regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.