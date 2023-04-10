Evercore ISI Group Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Homes 4 Rent is $35.08. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 10.67% from its latest reported closing price of $31.70.

The projected annual revenue for American Homes 4 Rent is $1,648MM, an increase of 10.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $31.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.15%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Panagora Asset Management holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 19.00% over the last quarter.

American Assets Capital Advisers holds 612K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing a decrease of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 99.90% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 289K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 13.72% over the last quarter.

CSRIX - Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares holds 3,726K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,007K shares, representing an increase of 46.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 35.15% over the last quarter.

Quantamental Technologies holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 855 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMH is 0.52%, a decrease of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.88% to 401,846K shares. The put/call ratio of AMH is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

American Homes 4 Rent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Homes 4 Rent is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. The Company is an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

