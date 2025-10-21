Evercore ISI Group Reiterates Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Evercore ISI Group reiterated coverage of Huntington Bancshares (NasdaqGS:HBAN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.43% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares is $20.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.43% from its latest reported closing price of $15.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares is 8,243MM, an increase of 10.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05, an increase of 16.57% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBAN is 0.20%, an increase of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 1,481,401K shares. The put/call ratio of HBAN is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 64,849K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,434K shares , representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 60,939K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,163K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 58,202K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,187K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 91.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,805K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,898K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,352K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,390K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 1.56% over the last quarter.

