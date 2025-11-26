Evercore ISI Group Reiterates Aura Biosciences (AURA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Evercore ISI Group reiterated coverage of Aura Biosciences (NasdaqGM:AURA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 238.05% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aura Biosciences is $20.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 238.05% from its latest reported closing price of $6.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aura Biosciences is 6MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aura Biosciences. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AURA is 0.25%, an increase of 25.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.22% to 55,031K shares. The put/call ratio of AURA is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 6,923K shares representing 10.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 5,100K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,881K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 4,620K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,373K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

