Evercore ISI Group Maintains Yelp (YELP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.68% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Yelp is $36.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.68% from its latest reported closing price of $29.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Yelp is 1,475MM, an increase of 0.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yelp. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YELP is 0.12%, an increase of 22.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 76,782K shares. The put/call ratio of YELP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,812K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 14.00% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,403K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares , representing an increase of 12.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,359K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 29.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,915K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 20.71% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,825K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,846K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 20.31% over the last quarter.

