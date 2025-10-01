Evercore ISI Group Maintains Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WTW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NasdaqGS:WTW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.66% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is $370.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $308.05 to a high of $428.40. The average price target represents an increase of 7.66% from its latest reported closing price of $344.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited is 9,913MM, an increase of 1.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTW is 0.34%, an increase of 12.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 120,260K shares. The put/call ratio of WTW is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,238K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,092K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 11.34% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,294K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,431K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,786K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares , representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,579K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,517K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 16.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,093K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTW by 20.58% over the last quarter.

