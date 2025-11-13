Evercore ISI Group Maintains WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of WEBTOON Entertainment (NasdaqGS:WBTN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.86% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for WEBTOON Entertainment is $19.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 57.86% from its latest reported closing price of $12.60 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEBTOON Entertainment. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBTN is 0.03%, an increase of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 51,792K shares. The put/call ratio of WBTN is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 31,432K shares representing 24.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 5,723K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,304K shares , representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBTN by 3.18% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,795K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing an increase of 28.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBTN by 22.55% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 866K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBTN by 79.14% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 824K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 90.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBTN by 184.56% over the last quarter.

