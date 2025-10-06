Evercore ISI Group Maintains Vitesse Energy (VTS) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.13% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vitesse Energy is $26.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.13% from its latest reported closing price of $23.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vitesse Energy is 228MM, a decrease of 5.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vitesse Energy. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTS is 0.11%, an increase of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 23,644K shares. The put/call ratio of VTS is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Reserve GP XIII holds 2,911K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,080K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares , representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTS by 10.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 927K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares , representing an increase of 20.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTS by 1.33% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 846K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares , representing an increase of 16.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTS by 4.57% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 708K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing an increase of 24.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTS by 11.89% over the last quarter.

