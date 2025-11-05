Evercore ISI Group Maintains Unum Group (UNM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.71% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unum Group is $95.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.71% from its latest reported closing price of $78.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group is 12,784MM, a decrease of 2.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNM is 0.25%, an increase of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.87% to 177,546K shares. The put/call ratio of UNM is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 13,786K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,693K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,817K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 10.52% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 5,512K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,821K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 14.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,314K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,496K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 14.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,225K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,228K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.