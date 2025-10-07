Evercore ISI Group Maintains Twist Bioscience (TWST) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Twist Bioscience (NasdaqGS:TWST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.56% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Twist Bioscience is $45.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $60.03. The average price target represents an increase of 46.56% from its latest reported closing price of $31.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Twist Bioscience is 504MM, an increase of 39.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twist Bioscience. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWST is 0.23%, an increase of 11.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 92,710K shares. The put/call ratio of TWST is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,400K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,242K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 29.61% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,061K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,851K shares , representing a decrease of 15.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 26.55% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 4,082K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,345K shares , representing an increase of 18.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 32.32% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,907K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 9.09% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 2,386K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 53.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 87.55% over the last quarter.

