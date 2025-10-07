Evercore ISI Group Maintains Tractor Supply (TSCO) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Tractor Supply (NasdaqGS:TSCO) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.33% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tractor Supply is $62.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.33% from its latest reported closing price of $53.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tractor Supply is 16,623MM, an increase of 9.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,968 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tractor Supply. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSCO is 0.22%, an increase of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 621,572K shares. The put/call ratio of TSCO is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,511K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,605K shares , representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 23,832K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,467K shares , representing an increase of 30.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 21.47% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,201K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,612K shares , representing a decrease of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 20.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,045K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,789K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,368K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,051K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 12.89% over the last quarter.

