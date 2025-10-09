Evercore ISI Group Maintains TopBuild (BLD) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.20% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TopBuild is $452.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $373.70 to a high of $511.35. The average price target represents an increase of 6.20% from its latest reported closing price of $425.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TopBuild is 5,336MM, an increase of 2.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,041 funds or institutions reporting positions in TopBuild. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLD is 0.23%, an increase of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 39,914K shares. The put/call ratio of BLD is 4.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,434K shares representing 12.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,146K shares , representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 6.71% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,376K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 7.82% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,097K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,149K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares , representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 1.04% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 926K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 3.09% over the last quarter.

