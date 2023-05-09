Evercore ISI Group Maintains Timken (TKR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Timken (NYSE:TKR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Timken is 95.68. The forecasts range from a low of 81.81 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.86% from its latest reported closing price of 76.02.

The projected annual revenue for Timken is 4,791MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.71.

Timken Declares $0.33 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $76.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.09%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timken. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 9.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKR is 0.27%, an increase of 5.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 77,230K shares. The put/call ratio of TKR is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,987K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,027K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 8.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,044K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares, representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,997K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 5.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,994K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,852K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Timken Background Information

The Timken Company designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, Timken continuously improves the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

