Evercore ISI Group Maintains Tidewater (TDW) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.16% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tidewater is $67.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.16% from its latest reported closing price of $54.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tidewater is 1,033MM, a decrease of 24.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tidewater. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDW is 0.31%, an increase of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 63,649K shares. The put/call ratio of TDW is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,146K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,905K shares , representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,921K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares , representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Robotti Robert holds 2,950K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,952K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 4.32% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,710K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares , representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 17.71% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,365K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 16.20% over the last quarter.

