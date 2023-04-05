Evercore ISI Group Maintains Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outperform Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.00% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is $662.58. The forecasts range from a low of $510.05 to a high of $746.55. The average price target represents an increase of 15.00% from its latest reported closing price of $576.18.

The projected annual revenue for Thermo Fisher Scientific is $44,563MM, a decrease of 0.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $23.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares $0.35 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $576.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.24%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 0.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koshinski Asset Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Meridian Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Clear Street Markets holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 39.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 10.03% over the last quarter.

BUFEX - Buffalo Large Cap Fund Investor Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 61.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 99.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3737 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMO is 0.79%, a decrease of 12.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 395,509K shares. The put/call ratio of TMO is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Its Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether the customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, the company is here to support them. Its global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon.

