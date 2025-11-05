Evercore ISI Group Maintains Teradata (TDC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.27% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Teradata is $24.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of $27.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teradata is 1,905MM, an increase of 15.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradata. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDC is 0.12%, an increase of 6.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.72% to 114,415K shares. The put/call ratio of TDC is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 9,417K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,713K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,914K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,507K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,155K shares , representing a decrease of 14.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,913K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares , representing an increase of 63.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 619.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,885K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,028K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 15.63% over the last quarter.

