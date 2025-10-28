Evercore ISI Group Maintains Teekay Tankers (TNK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.40% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Teekay Tankers is $55.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.40% from its latest reported closing price of $59.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teekay Tankers is 653MM, a decrease of 34.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teekay Tankers. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNK is 0.11%, an increase of 39.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.34% to 22,415K shares. The put/call ratio of TNK is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,166K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares , representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 3.65% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,108K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 3.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,010K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 3.79% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 823K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares , representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 25.56% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 785K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing an increase of 22.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNK by 23.82% over the last quarter.

