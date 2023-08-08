Evercore ISI Group Maintains Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.73% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is 20.83. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.73% from its latest reported closing price of 25.01.

The projected annual revenue for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is 440MM, a decrease of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Declares $0.24 Dividend

On July 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.98 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $25.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.68%, the lowest has been 3.41%, and the highest has been 10.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.80 (n=188).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKT is 0.15%, an increase of 6.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 95,039K shares. The put/call ratio of SKT is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,611K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,732K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 4.65% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,586K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,655K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 12.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,053K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,995K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,744K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares, representing an increase of 9.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 78.83% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,627K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT.

