Evercore ISI Group Maintains STAG Industrial (STAG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.68% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for STAG Industrial is $39.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 3.68% from its latest reported closing price of $38.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for STAG Industrial is 743MM, a decrease of 9.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,004 funds or institutions reporting positions in STAG Industrial. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAG is 0.27%, an increase of 1.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 210,419K shares. The put/call ratio of STAG is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 7,797K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,938K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,831K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 4.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,078K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,083K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 5.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,011K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,903K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 8.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,567K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,656K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 7.76% over the last quarter.

